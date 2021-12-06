BACE Holidays ( ) is a fun, healthy holiday camp for children aged 5-16 receiving free school meals.
A wide range of free, enriching activities are on offer such as dance, circus skills, art, baking and much more…!
winter bace holidays 2021
How to register:
1. Visit: barnetyouth.uk
2. Go to: “Book Now”
3. Select project: BACE Holidays
4. Select an activity and enrol by creating a profile – you can then register onto activities
5. Wait for a confirmation email
6. Attend and have fun!
We have also produced an 8-page, family-friendly booklet External linkwhere you’ll find facts and tips for maintaining a healthy lifestyle, welfare and free mental health support, and discover a line-up of festive community events open for all this season. ❄️🤗