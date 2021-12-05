The bodies of two women missing in Cyprus since November 17 have been found in Amiantos in the Limassol district after Police said the man held in custody in connection with the case confessed to killing them.

The Syrian national, aged 32, is said to have confessed, according to Police Chief Stelios Papatheodorou who is at the crime scene. The suspect told Police the two bodies were buried in the yard of a holiday home in Kato Amiantos after he shot them.

Amid torrential rain, Police managed to unearth the bodies of both women. They are believed to be Mariia Gazibagandova, 33 from Dagestan and Khaiat Alraeesi 43, from Syria.

