It is the beginning of December, so now all the preparations are in full swing. Are you ready, if not then let’s begin with some ideas of what you can do to get started and ready for the Christmas beauty countdown, to looking and feeling fantastic.

It is essential to start now if you are planning to have any type of facials, as it takes a couple of weeks for the skin to adjust with removing any old skin cells and impurities, and help bring on the fresh skin cell renewal that will help you glow.

There are a number of various types of facials available now, from the good old standard classic facial, to the new deep skin rejuvenation facials that can make many look much younger. Let’s take a look at what is now available and what may suit your particular requirement.

The good old classic standard facial would involve a deep cleanse and massage technique, with a facial steam to open up the skin pores and to help remove any dead surface skin; this would help with any skin imperfections of spots etc. This was aided with exfoliation, with the use of a facial brush and some sort of gentle abrasive cream that would remove the old shedding layer of skin. The skin would probably have a face mask put on for approximately 10-15 minutes, then gently removed with some warm water pads of water. The skin would then be toned and moisturised with a deep collagen cream, and appear to look beautifully refreshed, and when any make up is applied to exfoliated and ultra-moisturised skin, it just works much better and looks fabulous. This type of facial still works today and is ideal for youthful skin where no assistance is required for anti-ageing or to curb those lines that appear as we approach maturity.

Since the basic facial, things have dramatically changed with advanced treatments that stimulate collagen and cell renewal far deeper than ever before within the skin, in its glorious layers of complexity.

Now we have micro needling which basically penetrates the skin using personalised micro needle head tips for each individual customer. The micro needle injuries stimulate the collagen and elastin production to tighten the skin and reduce fine lines and wrinkles. The benefits also known are to reduce the appearance of large open pores, reduce any acne and traumatic scares, and can improve on even skin tone.

The procedure is simple in the fact that after a facial cleansing of any make up, a facial topical numbing cream is applied and allowed to work on the area for about 30-45 minutes for optimal comfort. When micro needling, the skin feels a multi mini needle tingling shock sensation, the depth of needle can be adjusted accordingly to the client’s individual needs and goals for the desired outcome. During the treatment, a serum of hyaluronic acid is added to boost the result. Hyaluronic acid is a naturally occurring sugar molecule in your body and helps to deeply hydrate the skin.

After having the opportunity to try this treatment, I can say that there is definitely an immediate effect – it is noticeable on the tone and texture of the skin, as it feels quite taught and toned in texture.

It is recommended that a minimum series of three sessions are required. These should be spaced out a couple of weeks and the downtime between each session is approximately 1-3 days. The collagen production should continue over the following six months.

There are many other new facials that I have not tried that are currently available and are also said to have many beneficial effects and with great transformation results.

Get glowing!

Love and Sparkles

Samsara x