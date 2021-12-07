There won’t be any changes to the recycling and refuse bin collection schedule this Christmas ❄️
Please leave your bins out as usual at the boundary of your property from 6am on your normal collection day. Check your collection day 👉 www.barnet.gov.uk/bins
🎁 Find out more about collections and Christmas recycling: www.barnet.gov.uk/christmasbincollections
