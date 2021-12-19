The Bees were knocked out of the Buildbase FA Trophy Third Round – after losing 3-2 against Boreham Wood at The Hive London.

The Bees started quickly and broke the deadlock in the 10th minute after a deep free-kick from Aston Oxborough had to be punched away by Taye Ashby-Hammond.

Rob Hall was first to the poor clearance as his first-time strike from just outside the box took a deflection and curled into the far corner of the net.

Luke Garrard’s side responded and levelled the scoring in the 14th minute as Tyrone Marsh was first to a loose ball inside the penalty area.

The Wood’s No.10 looked up and slotted the ball into the bottom corner – beyond Aston Oxborough’s outstretched arms.

The visitors went close soon after as Marsh was played down the flank before looking up and forcing a quick save from Oxborough at his near post from a tight angle.

Boreham Wood were awarded a penalty in the 28th minute as Sam Woods brought down Adrian Clifton in the box.

Marsh stepped up and slammed the spot-kick off the underside of the crossbar and just over the line to give his side the lead for the first time

As the first-half was coming to a close, the Bees equalised through a well-worked goal.

Rob Hall collected the ball near the halfway line and danced past several players before slipping through Wes Fonguck, who controlled it and calmly slotted it underneath the ‘keeper

The Wood started the second period with intent and went close as a dangerous cross into the centre had to be turned over the crossbar by Sam Beard from close-range.

In the 52nd minute the Bees were reduced down to 10 men when Mitch Brundle received a straight red card.

The fifth goal of the afternoon came in the 66th minute after the ball was passed to Marsh inside the box with his back to goal.

The 27-year-old turned and put the ball through Reiss Greenidge’s legs before firing it into the top corner to give visitors the lead once again.

Dean Brennan’s side showed spirit to stay in the game and almost netted their third to level the score in the 74th minute.

Sam Beard and Adam Marriott linked up well down the left side of the pitch before sending the ball into Hall at the near post, who forced Ashby-Hammond into a reaction save.

Deep into stoppage-time Josh Payne was shown a straight red card for a late challenge to end a disappointing afternoon for the Bees.

Bees: Aston Oxborough, Jordan Thomas, Ben Richards-Everton, Rob Hall, Mitch Brundle, Adam Marriott, Reiss Greenidge, Wes Fonguck (Serhat Tasdemir 74’), Harry Taylor, Sam Beard, Sam Woods (Josh Payne 87’). Subs (not used): Aymen Azaze, Erdrin Bilalli, Kyron Horsley-McKay.

Goals: Hall (10’), Fonguck (37’).

Boreham Wood: Taye Ashby-Hammond, Mark Ricketts, David Stephens, Gus Mafuta, Tyrone Marsh, Frankie Raymond, Jamal Fyfield, Adrian Clifton, Dennon Lewis, Jacob Mendy, Kane Smith. Subs (not used): George Joyce, Josh Roach.

Goals: Marsh (14’, 30’ pen, 66’).

Referee: Tom Bishop.

Attendance: 823 (187 away).