We’re recruiting SHARED LIVES CARERS

A Shared Lives Carer shares their home with an adult who needs support in their everyday life. The adult(s) being cared for may have been in foster care, have a learning or physical disability, or be an older person with a frailty or dementia.

You’ll support a person with tasks such as:

Getting dressed in the morning

Going to doctors’ appointments

Cooking

…Or even voting for their favourite contestants on TV game shows!

We’re recruiting 3 different types of carer roles:

Live-in – spare room required

Respite – spare room required

Day support

Benefit from generous tax-free earnings while making a difference in a vulnerable adult’s life. You don’t need any formal training or qualifications and all ages over 18 are welcome to apply.

Get in touch today:

Email: [email protected]

Call: 0208 3593576

Visit: barnet.gov.uk/sharedlives