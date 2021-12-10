The Central Bank of Cyprus said it has imposed a fine amounting to €790,000 to Bank of Cyprus, the island’s largest lender, over failure to comply with the anti-money laundering law and the CBC directive.

The fine announced today concerns an audit conducted in 2018 and 2019.

“The CBC, on the basis of its findings resulting from an examination conducted during 2018 and 2019 decided on 9 December 2021 to impose a fine on Bank of Cyprus Public Company Ltd. amounting to €790,000, the CBC said.

According to the CBC, Bank of Cyprus Public Company Ltd. failed to comply with certain provisions of the Law and of the CBC’s “Directive to Credit Institutions for the Prevention of Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing”.

If the fine is paid within a specified time limit, the amount will be reduced by €118,500 (15%), the CBC added.