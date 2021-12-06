Police have charged a 29-year-old man after he allegedly assaulted Western Sydney mayor Steve Christou outside a polling booth yesterday afternoon.

Cr Christou who is the outgoing mayor of the City of Cumberland told Neos Kosmos that he was alright after the incident that took place outside the polling booth at Merrylands Public School at 5pm on Sunday. He said, however, that he would not be drawn into specifics as the matter was under investigation by police.

Speaking to Neos Kosmos he said: “I am okay. It is just disappointing that politics in Australia is going this way, where people who put themselves forward have to face this sort of behaviour. This is not the Australia I know.”

Mr Christou who is standing for re-election in the Granville ward said in a statement: “I want to thank all people concerned about my welfare after I was assaulted outside a polling booth at Merrylands Public School yesterday. I am recovering at home and doing well.

“As this incident is under police investigation, I am unable to comment further on this matter, however, I will say that yesterday we saw the ugly side of politics”

According to 9News, police were called in to Merrylands Public School at 5pm yesterday where officers were told that a 43-year-old-man, Cr Christou, was allegedly assaulted by another man.

At 10pm last night, police arrested a man at a Merrylands business and he was charged with common assault. He was given conditional bail and will appear on 12 January before Fairfield Local Court.

Mr Christou who was one of 12 candidates contesting three council seats in Granville Ward said that unless there were major changes in the counting results over the next todays, he was confident that he would retain his seat in his ward, but that he could not be sure that he would be able to serve another term as mayor for the fifth largest council in New South Wales.