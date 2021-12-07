Passenger arrivals in Cyprus increased by 100.6% in the first ten months of 2021 on an annual basis, data released by the Cyprus Statistical Service show.

According the data, arrivals of travelers in October 2021 reached 474,140 compared to 123,023 in October 2020, recording an increase of 285.4%.

This increase, the Statistical Service notes, is mainly due to an increase in tourist arrivals by 288.6% but also to the increase in returns from Cypriot residents by 273.2%. In relation to departures an increase of 281.2% is also recorded in October 2021 compared to the previous year.

During the period January – October 2021, the arrivals of travelers reached 2,216,364 compared to 1,104,872 during the same period in 2020 recording an increase of 100.6%. Departures in the same period record an increase of 98.5%.