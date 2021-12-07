Around 5k passengers undergo PCR tests at the island’s two airports daily, says Hermes official

Around five thousand passengers undergo daily PCR tests at Cyprus’ two international airports said Maria Kouroupi, Senior Manager Aviation Development, Marketing and Communication at Hermes Airports.

Commenting on the new measures that came into force since Monday, Kouroupi told CNA that due to the new Omicron mutation, all visitors at Larnaka and Pafos international airports have to undergo PCR tests.

At Larnaka, she said, there are seven points where the tests can be performed and another three in Pafos.