Home
About
News
Sport
Paper
Events
Wine Festival
Are you a community group, school, not-for-profit organisation working in Edmonton?
Posted on
6 December 2021
Are you a community group, school, not-for-profit organisation working in Edmonton?
Enfield Council have launched the Meridian Water Community Chest – a new pot of funding is now open.
Apply for the fund here:
www.meridianwater.co.uk/community/
#MWCommunityChest
Leave a Reply
Cancel reply
Advertise With Us
Home
About Us
News
Newspaper
Sport
Event Tickets
Events
Contact Us
Contributors