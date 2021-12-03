Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain was invited to 10 Downing Street on Wednesday Evening 1st December 2021 on their day of the Christmas tree switch on.
The Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed Christians and Church leaders to commemorate this special day.
The Archbishop presented the Prime Minister a commemorative Lira in celebration of the Archdiocese 100 years anniversary.
Wonderful to welcome Christians and Church leaders to Downing Street on the day of our Christmas tree switch-on.
Happy Christmas to you all! pic.twitter.com/mFSdQRMWUd
— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 2, 2021