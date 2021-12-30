Police are appealing for help to find a vulnerable woman who is missing from east London.

Barbara Thaxton, 67, who is from Hackney, is believed to left her home at approximately 17:35hrs on Monday, 27 December.

She was seen at Farringdon Underground Station at 20:00hrs later that day, where she was seen on CCTV close to the barriers.

Barbara has Dementia and may appear confused. Her family and officers are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

When last seen, Barbara was wearing a woollen fleece/hooded top with thick grey and black stripes, dark coloured trousers and dark coloured shoes. She was also carrying a light coloured mesh

material bag.

Both of Barbara’s feet are bandaged.

Anyone who has seen Barbara is asked to call the Missing Persons Unit at the Central East BCU via 101 quoting reference CAD 5436/29Dec

