Police are appealing for help to find an elderly man who is missing from Brent.

Norris Pinnock, 83, was last seen at 14:00hrs on Wednesday, 29 December in the Stonebridge area.

Norris suffers from Diabetes and has Dementia; he is currently without his medication.

His family and officers are concerned for his welfare.

Norris is 6ft 2ins tall, and when last seen, he was wearing a black knee-length leather jacket, a black hat, black shirt, trousers and white trainers.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to call officers at the North West BCU via 101 quoting reference CAD 4214/29Dec.

