Detectives are appealing for witnesses to come forward following a fatal road traffic collision in Barnet.

Police were called at 04:39hrs on Friday, 17 December following reports of a collision on Edgware Road in the vicinity of Cricklewood Bus Garage.

Officers attended with London Ambulance Service paramedics and found a 23-year-old motorcyclist with serious injuries.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services he was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this early stage it does not appear that any other vehicles were involved, however officers would still be keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or who captured it on dash cam, CCTV or other cameras.

Information can be provided by calling police on 0208 246 9820 or Crimestoppers – anonymously – on 0800 555 111. The incident reference number is 882/17DEC.