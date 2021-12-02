Police are appealing for information and dash cam footage after a motorcyclist died in Barnet.

Officers were called at 20:18hrs on Wednesday, 1 December to the A406 Staples Corner Flyover (Westbound carriageway), NW2, after calls to a 34-year-old man who had come off of his motorcycle.

Police attended with London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s next of kin have been informed. Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) team are investigating and would like to hear from any witnesses or anybody who has dash cam or CCTV footage of the incident, especially those travelling on the eastbound carriageway.

Anyone who can help, is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 6721/01DEC21 or the SCIU Witness Line 0208 246 9820.