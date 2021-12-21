Police are appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of missing Harvey Parker.

Harvey, who is 20 years old and from Lambeth, was last seen leaving Heaven Nightclub by Charing Cross Railway Station in Westminster just after midnight on Friday, 17 December.

Harvey left the nightclub alone and there is nothing to indicate any reason for him to go missing.

Police and Harvey’s family are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Harvey is described as 5ft 8ins tall and of slight build.

Detective Sergeant Dick Nation, from the Area South Safeguarding Unit, said. “We have not been able to speak to Harvey on his phone and we are not aware of any reason why he should not be in contact with his family. Both his family and police are extremely worried by his disappearance and we are asking for anyone who may have seen Harvey after he left the club, or has any other information, to call police immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC. Please quote CAD 3134/18DEC21.