Officers are appealing for information, witnesses and dash cam footage following a fatal collision in South Mimms.

The incident happened at around 9pm last night (Friday 24 December).

One vehicle was involved – a grey Mercedes GLC 350, which was travelling along the A1M between junctions 1 and 2, when it left the carriageway, colliding with trees.

The passenger was slightly injured and taken to hospital as a precaution. Sadly, the driver – a man in his forties, sustained fatal injuries.

Sergeant Simon Cooper, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “This is a very sad incident, especially on Christmas Eve, and my thoughts are with the victim’s family who are receiving specialist support from officers.

“I am appealing for anyone who saw the collision or the events leading up to it to get in touch. I am also keen to hear from anyone who thinks they caught the collision or the lead-up on their dash cam.

“Please get in touch if you can help so we can establish what happened.”

