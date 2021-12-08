Cyprus President, Nicos Anastasiades, and Prime Minister of Israel, Naftali Bennett, discussed on Tuesday in Jerusalem, among others, about developments in the Cyprus problem, the ongoing Turkish provocations against the Republic of Cyprus, regional developments, cooperation between Cyprus and Israel in the fields of defence and security, as well as cooperation in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Their meeting took place ahead of the 8th Trilateral Summit of Cyprus, Greece and Israel, the first taking place with Bennett heading the Israeli delegation. Cyprus and Israel also signed on Tuesday a Memorandum on Scientific Cooperation, according to a press release issued by the Cypriot Presidency.

Welcoming President Anastasiades, Bennett said that “the relationship between our two nations is as strong as ever, much because of your initiative and leadership. And we realize that and appreciate it.”

Moreover he noted that “in a time when destructive forces are trying to become more destructive, it`s all the more important that we, the positive forces, work together in securing the prosperity, defense, economy of the Eastern Mediterranean.”

Bennett said that “the relationship between our two nations goes beyond common interests. We share common values, and sometimes common problems. And I`m very much looking forward to this trilateral Summit today, with Greece, Cyprus and Israel,” he added.

On his part, President Anastasiades said, among others, that the relations between the two countries are very close and continue to be strengthened to the benefit of the two peoples.

He noted that the cooperation of the two countries is based on the values of peace and stability, always in the framework of international law.

After Anastasiades’ private meeting with Bennett, expanded talks between delegations of the two countries took place. The two sides reviewed bilateral relations and expressed their common will to further enhance them.

Moreover, they looked into ways of expanding cooperation between the two countries in emergency situations, as in the case of extinguishing fires and addressing crises in the region.

They also elaborated on the issue of Climate Change and discussed President Anastasiades` initiative to address its impact on the Eastern Mediterranean and Middle East region, as well as the regional cooperation developed in this field, based on this initiative.

The two sides looked into issues related to the energy sector and underlined the huge importance of the electric connectivity through projects such as the Eurasia interconnector, as well as the contribution of the construction of the EastMed pipeline in the field of energy security in the region.

From the Cypriot side, the talks were also attended by the Minister of Defence Charalambos Petrides, Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment Costas Kadis, the Government Spokesman, Marios Pelekanos, Research, Innovation and Digital Policy Deputy Minister, Kyriakos Kokkinos, and state officials.

The Memorandum on Scientific Cooperation was signed by Kokkinos and the Israeli Science, Technology and Space Minister, Orit Farkash-Hacohen.

Among others, the Memorandum provides for cooperation in promoting research exchanges in scientific sectors aiming at sustainable growth, and includes activities, such as the support of joint research projects by scientists of both countries, the joint organization of seminars, scientific symposiums and other relevant meetings, as well as other cooperation activities.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory.