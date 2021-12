Northwood v AEK U13s saw AEK continue their good form with a fine 4-2 victory.

A tense first half in a muddy pitch yielded no goals but AEK dominated the 2nd half and raced into a 3-0 lead through Nahimia and Lucca.

Northwood battled to bring the score to 3-2 before Nahimia scored a fine solo goal to make it 4-2 with 2 minutes to go for AEK to take 3 points.

Goals – Lucca (2), Nahimia (2)

MOM – Nahimia, an impressive midfield performance capped off with important goals.