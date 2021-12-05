AEK U13s v Alexandra Park

A comfortable 4-0 victory for AEK against a well-organised Alexandra Park. With AEK missing a host of chances, the first half ended 0-0. The second half was one way traffic and after Lucca opened the scoring, Nahimia doubled the lead with a fine finish. Hattrick hero Lucca then grabbed a brace to cap off a fine display to finish the game 4-0.

Goals – Lucca (3), Nahimia (1)

MOM Elias, an excellent and consistent performance