AKEL visited today the Adult Day Care Centre A.M.E.A.A. of the Morphou District Communities in Peristerona

In his statements, the General Secretary of the C.C. of AKEL stressed that there is a deficit and a big gap in adult care, especially from 21 years old and above, for people with special needs, adding that the state must resolve these deficits and support such centres.

The operation of the centre, the General Secretary of AKEL pointed out, must show the way concerning how to meet these needs and give these people and their families a perspective “because the needs are indeed great, as is the stress and anxious running around to confront problems. It’s a real shame to leave a significant part of that need to be met by parents, families and relatives running around all day to provide basic needs,” he said.

AKEL, he continued, is raising the issue and trying to convince that the state must create more infrastructures and provide more resources to satisfactorily meet the great need for adult persons with disabilities.

