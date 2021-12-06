XENOPHON PROTOPAPAS

14 FEBRUARY 1947 – 21 NOVEMBER 2021

“The impossible we can do immediately; miracles take a little longer”

Xenophon was born in Nicosia Cyprus, on 14 February 1947, to Socrates and Andriani Protopapas, of Ayios Andronikos, Karpasias, the oldest of siblings Chris, Kika and Hariklia.

He emigrated to England with his family in 1961 and made this hospitable country his home ever since.

In 1985, he married Zoë and had sons Socrates and Chrysanthos (Chryssis). His grandchildren Zoe and Leonardo, from Chryssis and Monica, were the apple of his eye.

Xenophon’s 12 nephews and nieces, 8 great nephews and nieces and 7 godchildren were very precious to him, as was the whole of his extended family and numerous friends.

Xenophon entered the legal profession after spending a number of years in commerce and was in private practice, as a principal, since 1st May 1982. He founded Protopapas Solicitors in September 1990 and for 30 years, the firm – now known as Protopapas LLP – has been flourishing under his strict but fair leadership. His legacy will continue through the loyal partners and staff of Protopapas LLP, led by his wife, Zoë Protopapas, and son, Chrysanthos Protopapas.

Alongside his legal practice, Xenophon maintained interests in property and commercial enterprise, now managed by his son Socrates Protopapas.

Xenophon’s benevolent nature saw him welcome many overseas and UK students to the firm, providing them with valuable work experience and internships to support, nurture and help them in their studies and future careers. Further, Xenophon devoted time and care in training many solicitors and always valued and treated members of the firm and the wider profession with outmost courtesy and respect.

“The impossible we can do immediately; miracles take a little longer”, was Xenophon’s motto. Indeed, conquering the difficult, even hopeless cases was his speciality, and miracles did sometimes happen! Xenophon had a unique and admirable ability to remain calm and collected in the most challenging circumstances, while his wisdom, ingenuity and expertise helped unravel the most complicated cases.

His disarming charm, wittiness and dry humour shone through, until the very end.

Aside from his professional and business excellence, Xenophon was a pillar of the Greek community in the United Kingdom and devoted much of his energy and time to the Greek Community and Greek Orthodox Church in the United Kingdom. He was always happy to help, both in his professional and personal capacity. Xenophon served on the Council of the Greek Orthodox Community of Barnet since 1982. He was also a member of the Trust there and chaired the council from 2004 to 2021. His legal and business acumen was deployed selflessly in assisting with the rebuilding of the Church Hall after it burned down, paying off the crippling Community debt and maintaining the Church through lean years caused by a dwindling congregation and declining donations.

Xenophon passed away in London, on 21 November 2021, the day of The Entry of the Most Holy Theotokos into the Temple (ΕΙΣΟΔΙΑ ΤΗΣ ΘΕΟΤΟΚΟΥ)

Xenophon’s funeral will be held on Saturday, 11 December 2021, at 12 midday, at The Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Holy Cross & St. Michael, Golders Green Road, London NW11 8HL. The burial will take place at Hendon Cemetery & Crematorium, Holders Hill Road, London NW7 1NB. There will follow a reception at the Church Hall of The Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Holy Cross & St. Michael.

A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. In loving memory of Xenophon, his family, business partners and friends are establishing ‘The Xenophon Protopapas Foundation’, a charitable organisation, for the advancement of the Greek Orthodox religion, education and culture in the Greek Diaspora. For details, applying for a grant and to make a donation go to http://www.thexenophonprotopapasfoundation.com. Together we can make miracles happen!

ΑΙΩΝΙΑ ΤΟΥ Η ΜΝΗΜΗ