The Revd Priests-in-Charge,

Honourable Presidents, Trustees, and the Members of the Parish Councils

of the Communities of the Archdiocese of Thyateira and Great Britain,

In light of the increase in the Omicron variant of Covid-19 and Her Majesty’s Government’s efforts to assure that those who qualify for a booster jab are able to receive it, I strongly encourage parishes with fellowship halls or recreational rooms able to host such mobilization, to immediately contact your local Clinical commissioning group or pertinent local authority and offer the Community facilities for such noble cause. Simultaneously, I request that parishes with facilities able to host such temporary vaccination clinics, to contact the Archdiocese immediately as well. Parishes with facilities unable to accommodate such request, should also inform the Archdiocese.

As a Church, we are called to demonstrate philanthropy to those in need and in suffering, as well as to protect the vulnerable and to work for the benefit of greater society, indiscriminately. For those who wish to be vaccinated or to receive their third booster vaccination, at the direction of their medical professionals, in the face of this great tribulation, we should be willing to assist them to do so. Therefore, as Her Majesty’s Government and the Medical Professionals are increasing their efforts, we, as an Archdiocese, would like to assist in any way possible those, who on their own accord, choose to be vaccinated or to receive their booster jab. It is our civil duty to be of help and support during such social crisis. Let’s do our best to assist the most vulnerable and in need during this Christmas Season.

Thanking you for your time and gracious collaboration in response to this request in such difficult days for the United Kingdom and humanity, I remain with much love and with the warmest festal wishes.