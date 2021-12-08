Barnet Council has joined people of all ages to plant 500 trees as a tribute to all those affected by COVID-19 and ill health generally.

The Worshipful Mayor of Barnet is joined by children from Brookland Infant School, Hampstead Garden Suburb, to plant the new memorial woodland in Mill Hill Park.

The new memorial woodland – planted ahead of the current National Tree Week – also honours those who have been affected by the loss or sickness of a loved one. It can be found across three separate areas in the Mill Hill Park extension just off Flower Lane.

It is made up of six different species of native trees – Field Maple, Crab Apple, Wild Cherry, Hawthorn, Alder and Goat Willow. While some of the trees will blossom and create beautiful colours in the springtime, others will grow into fine specimens to attract and sustain local wildlife.

A range of organisations helped Barnet Council plant the young woodland, including nearby Flower Lane Day Centre, Brookland Infant School, Etz Chaim Primary School and Dollis Primary School.

The Worshipful Mayor of Barnet, Cllr Alison Cornelius, was one of many who helped to plant the young trees. She said: “We hope that everyone will enjoy this wonderful woodland – now and for years to come. We are proud to have funded the planting of these wonderful trees, and we hope they will be a magnificent sight for everyone to behold. They will make our air cleaner and provide beauty for many people from all walks of life for many decades.”