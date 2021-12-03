The Award Ceremony of the 3rd Bicommunal Photography Competition took place yesterday at the Chateau Status in Nicosia. The Competition is organised on the initiative of Rapprochement Bureau of the C.C. of AKEL and the AKEL delegation to the the Left GUE/NGL Group in the European Parliament. The theme of this year’s Competition was “Cypriot Culture – The Culture of all Cypriots”.

At the award ceremony, the three first prizes and the 12 best entries were presented with awards and an exhibition of the 45 best photographs was on display. The event was addressed by the General Secretary of the Central Committee of AKEL, Stefanos Stefanou, as well as the two AKEL MEP’s Giorgos Georgiou and Niyazi Kızılyürek.

The first three prizes were awarded to Vevsi Tsianates (1st Prize), Maro Karava Kyprianou (2nd Prize), and Mehmetali Karahasan (3rd Prize).

This was followed by a bilingual music program by Frederiki Tombazou and Niyal Oztourk with common songs in Greek and Turkish.

The 2022 Calendar was distributed at the event, which included the 12 best photos of this year’s Competition.