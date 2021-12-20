A subsidiary of the German arms company Hensoldt is behind the construction of the Turkish Bayraktar TB 2 attack drone.

As reported by the German TV channel ZDF, a year ago the war between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the Karabakh region took place. Azerbaijan used the Turkish attack drone, Bayraktar TB 2, and won the war.

The Turkish drone destroyed 900 targets in Armenia and caused $2 billion in damage. Since then, sales of the Bayraktar TB 2 have skyrocketed. Nine countries are already using it and eleven more want to buy it.

“Turkey can become a world leader in this technology. No human power will be able to stop us,” the technical director of Turkish manufacturer Baykar had declared at the drone’s launch.

Offensive drones use special target tracking systems, which are something like the eye of a gun. One of these systems is manufactured by the South African subsidiary of the German arms company Hensoldt, which presents itself as a leading supplier of military reconnaissance systems.

“Profits are secured from military conflicts,” the international law expert Andreas Schuler points. “This is in complete contradiction to German foreign policy.” Without Hensoldt’s technology, the Turkish drone would not even be able to function. Schuller stresses: “We urgently need to stop the use of German technology in drone missions that violate international law.”

For example, the Turkish military’s use of drones against Kurds in northern Iraq was against international law. On 17 August 2021, a Turkish drone attack on a hospital resulted in eight dead and four wounded.

German Hensoldt’s partnership with Turkey’s Baykar began in 2020, when the Canadian government ended the supply of reconnaissance systems from Canada after the use of drones in the Karabakh conflict.

Schuller is calling on the new Federal Government, which has promised to curb arms exports, to ban such transactions. “The government now has the opportunity to end the possibility of bypassing existing export guidelines through a new arms export control law,” he notes.