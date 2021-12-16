Costas Nestoras Constantinou

(from Orounda/Famagusta – Manchester)

-16.11.2021

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather Costas who passed away suddenly on the 16th November 2021 aged 80.

He leaves behind his wife Charalambia (Avgorou), children Andreas, Eleni and Paula, son-in-law Michael, daughter-in-law Athinoula and grandchildren Harriott, Antonia, Konstantinos and Yiannis.

The funeral church service will be held in Manchester at The Greek Orthodox Church of Annunication on 17.12.2021, at 2pm. The burial service will take place in London at Forest Park Cemetery on 20.12.2021.

For further information please contact Andreas (+35799345251) Eleni (07956594336) or

Paula (07771 937362).

Κώστας Νέστορας Κωνσταντίνου

(από Ορούντα/Αμμόχωστος – Μάντσεστερ)

Με μεγάλη μας θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας συζύγου, πατέρα και παππού Κώστα που έφυγε ξαφνικά από τη ζωή στις 16 Νοεμβρίου 2021 σε ηλικία 80 ετών. Αφήνει πίσω τη σύζυγό του Χαραλαμπία (Αυγόρου), τα παιδιά του Ανδρέα, Ελένη και Πόλα, τον γαμπρό Μιχαήλ, τη νύφη Αθηνούλα και τα εγγόνια Χάρια, Αντωνία, Κωνσταντίνο και Γιάννη.

Η νεκρώσιμη ακολουθία θα τελεστεί στο Μάντσεστερ στην Ελληνική Ορθόδοξη Εκκλησία του Ευαγγελισμού της Θεοτόκου στις 17/12/2021 στις 14:00. Η κηδεία θα γίνει στο Λονδίνο στο Forest Park Cemetery στις 20/12/2021.

Για περισσότερες πληροφορίες επικοινωνήστε με τον Ανδρέα (+35799345251) την Ελένη (07956594336) ή Πόλα(07771 937362).

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family