Dean Brennan’s side made it four wins in their last five as they beat Alan Devonshire’s Maidenhead United 3-0 in the Vanarama National League at The Hive London.

After a tense start to proceedings, in which the play was balanced between the two sides, the Bees had a penalty appeal waved away.

Rob Hall went down just inside the area under pressure from a Magpies defender, but the referee dismissed all the appeals.

In the 23rd minute, the visitors came close after Jamie Sendles-White’s low effort went narrowly past the far post after the ball fell to him from a corner.

Just nine minutes later, the Bees broke the deadlock. Rob Hall’s free-kick was headed back to him before he took a touch and rifled the ball through the bodies and into the bottom right corner from 25-yards out.

Shortly after, Dean Brennan’s side came close to a second when Ephron Mason-Clark shrugged off multiple challenges from the Maidenhead defenders and unleashed a striker towards the bottom left corner.

The Magpies’ goalie Rhys Lovett got down well and pushed his effort around the post for a corner.

Five minutes before the break, the Bees once again came close to adding another as Jamie Turley headed the ball onto Reiss Greenidge from a free-kick.

The 25-year-old got on the end of it and headed just past the bottom right post from close-range.

Straight after half-time, the Bees had a second through a well-worked corner.

Mitch Brundle rose highest to glance the ball into the net from close-range after a curling free-kick from Wes Fonguck was whipped in towards the back post.

In the 56th minute the Bees extended their advantage with a well-worked goal.

Adam Marriott smartly took the ball under control and slotted through Ephron Mason-Clark who opened his body up and curled the ball past Lovett into the bottom right corner.

As the Magpies pushed on in search of their first goal, Reece Smith volleyed over the bar after he was found from a long ball forward over the top of the Bees’ defence.

With the final whistle looming, Dean Brennan’s side almost added a fourth when Turley got on the end of Ephron Mason-Clark’s teasing ball across the face of goal, however the captain couldn’t find the target from close-range.

The Bees stood firm to any further threats and saw out the game to secure their second clean sheet of the season in a dominant display.

Bees: Aston Oxborough, Jordan Thomas, Jamie Turley ©, Rob Hall (Daniel Powell 60’), Mitch Brundle, Ephron Mason-Clark (Serhat Tasdemir 88’), Adam Marriott (Mason Bloomfield 66’), Reiss Greenidge, Wes Fonguck, Harry Taylor, Sam Beard. Subs (not used): Jake Askew, Ben Richards-Everton.

Goals: Hall (31’), Brundle (48’), Mason-Clark (56’).

Maidenhead: Rhys Lovett, Remy Clerima, Alan Massey ©, Jamie Sendles-White, George Wells, Kane Ferdinand, Jay Mingi (Reece Smith 64’), Dan Sparkes, Ryan Upward, Nathan Blissett, Josh Kelly (Emile Acquah 77’). Subs (not used): Manny Parry, Charlee Adams, Andre Burley.

Referee: Neil Hair.

Attendance: 906.