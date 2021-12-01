Militsa Costa

(from Ayios Elias, Cyprus)

09.10.1935 – 12.11.2021

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Militsa Costa on Friday 12th November 2021, at the age of 86. She leaves behind her son Costas, granddaughter Sabrina, family and friends. The funeral will take place on Tuesday 14 December 2021, at 12:00 noon, at St John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, Wightman Road, London, N8 0LY, and the burial at 2:00pm, at New Southgate Cemetery (St Sophia’s Section) Brunswick Park Road, London N11 1JJ. Wake will take place at the family home for those who wish to join us. Contact phone numbers02088822942 or 07930327873

Μηλίτσα Κώστα

(από τον Άγιο Ηλία, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη μας λύπη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας Μηλίτσας Κώστα την Παρασκευή 12 Νοεμβρίου 2021, σε ηλικία 86 ετών. Αφήνει πίσω τον γιο της Κώστα, την εγγονή της Σαμπρίνα, συγγενείς και φίλους. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί την Τρίτη 14 Δεκεμβρίου 2021, στις 12:00 το μεσημέρι, στην Ελληνική Ορθόδοξη Εκκλησία του Αγίου Ιωάννη του Βαπτιστή, Wightman Road, Λονδίνο, N8 0LY και η ταφή στις 14:00, στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate (St Sophia’s Section) Brunswick Park Road, Λονδίνο N11 1JJ. H παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στο σπίτι της οικογένειας για όσους επιθυμούν να παραβρεθούν να επικοινωνήσουν μαζί μας. Τηλέφωνα επικοινωνίας 02088822942 ή 07930327873

