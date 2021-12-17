Police are looking for 17-year old Phamedie Feza Alutaka, from Congo, who has been reported missing from her place of residence in Nicosia since 10.000 on the morning of Friday, 17 December, 2021. The Police are releasing her photo aiming at finding her.

The girl is 1.72 metres tall, well-built, with her hair held at the back. She was last seen wearing gray shorts and short-sleeved black T-shirt.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Nicosia CID on 22-802222, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.

