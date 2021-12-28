Interviews with 130 Turkish Cypriots wishing to work in the free zones, through the Türk Sen – SEC agreement, will take place tomorrow and the day after tomorrow at the House of Cooperation in the buffer zone, opposite the Ledra Palace Hotel in Nicosia.

According to reports in the occupied territories, the president of the Turkish Cypriot guild, Aslan Bitsiakli, stated that the interviews will be about people for employment in the tourism sector. Information for the interviews and employment, he said, has been sent to the interested parties via an SMS message.

He also clarified that those who come for the interviews should have with them their identity card or passport of the Republic of Cyprus, the corresponding Safepass (ADAPASS) and a negative 72-hour antigen test.