The Met is appealing for the public’s help in tracing 12 wanted violent offenders in the run up to Christmas.

Images of the high harm offenders, who are wanted for a range of offences including robbery, grievous bodily harm (GBH) and recall to prison, have been released in the hope the public will recognise them and inform us of their whereabouts. Their images will be released over the Met’s social media channels.

The suspects are classed as ‘high harm’ as they are either wanted in connection with violent offences or they are known to have a violent background.

The drive to arrest outstanding offenders is part of ongoing Winter Nights enforcement activity to bear down on violence over the festive period. This and other efforts are starting to have an impact on serious violence in London with data this year showing positive reductions across serious violent crime categories including homicides decrease by 7% (9 less victims), knife crime decreased by 32% (4,613 fewer offences) and gun crime decrease by 38% (738 fewer offences). Despite these reductions, we are not complacent and know there is more to do.

Superintendent Thomas Naughton, of the Violent Crime Task Force said: “With Christmas around 12 days away, we are increasing our efforts to arrest these individuals and apprehend them for their crimes.

“These offenders have caused harm and distress to their victims and it is our priority to arrest them to prevent them from causing further offences.

“To those who are wanted our message is clear – we will not stop looking for you until you are arrested. We will use technology and tactics to catch up to you – you won’t be able to evade justice forever. Do the right thing and hand yourself in to the nearest police station to prevent Christmas being ruined for your family and friends.

“We are always carrying out arrest enquiries and bringing offenders to justice so that we can keep everyone safe, but we also need the help of the public. If you know where any of these offenders could be, or happen to see them while you are out and about then I urge you to let us know, or inform the independent charity Crimestoppers as soon as possible. Help us to keep our communities safe this festive period.”

If you see any of the 12 wanted offenders call us right away on 101 or dial 999 if it’s an emergency. If you don’t want to speak to police, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 who will keep your identity 100% anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call, your IP address or device you use. Alternatively, visit their website.

Communities also have a vital role to play in tackling violent crime and we urge anyone who may have information to tell us, so that we can tackle violence together. We need information about crime or those who carry a weapon, or those that exploit people for gain or revenge, while putting young people’s lives at risk. Community intelligence can be used to great effect to not only detect, but also prevent crime, keep London safe and save young lives.

Details of incidents: