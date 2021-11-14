World number one side Belgium sealed progression to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with victory over Estonia.

Roberto Martinez’s men face Wales in their final group game on Tuesday but went through with a game to spare.

Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke tapped in on 11 minutes after Estonia goalkeeper Matvei Igonen spilled Yannick Carrasco’s low cross.

Carrasco smashed a stunning 25-yard drive into the top corner and Thorgan Hazard curled in a delightful third.

Erik Sorga had pulled Estonia back to 2-1 but the visitors were thoroughly outclassed and were fortunate not to concede more goals.

Benteke headed against the post after scoring and Kevin de Bruyne saw a free-kick superbly tipped onto the post by goalkeeper Igonen.

Wales had already secured their play-off spot by winning their Nations League group last year and moved up to second in World Cup qualifying Group E with a convincing 5-1 win over Belarus.

Kylian Mbappe scored his first hat-trick for France as the reigning world champions secured their place at next year’s World Cup in Qatar in style by thrashing Kazakhstan.

Mbappe got four of the eight goals, with the striker’s first three coming in the opening 30 minutes.

He completed the rout with a late fourth.

Karim Benzema got two after the break. Adrien Rabiot and Antoine Griezmann, with a penalty, were the other scorers.

Mbappe’s hat-trick was the first by a France player in a competitive international since Dominique Rocheteau in 1985.

His first came in the sixth minute when he turned in an early cut-back before he finished a Kingsley Coman cross from close range and headed in a third.

Victory guarantees France will top Group D as they have 15 points, four clear of second-place Finland with one game remaining