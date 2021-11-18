Witnesses are being sought after a woman was injured when a car struck a gate she was closing in Brookmans Park.

The incident took place on Great North Road at around 3.40pm on Sunday 31 October.

Call 101 quoting 41/84865/21 if you can help.

We are appealing for witnesses and information following an incident in Brookmans Park.

At around 3.40pm on Sunday 31 October, a woman attempted to close the gates of a car park on Great North Road when a black VW Touareg struck the gates causing her to fall to the floor and suffer cuts and bruises to her elbow. The woman then rolled out the way of the vehicle as it drove away.

The driver is described as a white man, with short dark hair and stubble. He was wearing a grey hoody and a yellow coat.

PC Cameron Abraham, who is investigating, said: “We are looking to establish the circumstances of this incident and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed it or who has information about it.

“If you are able to help I can be contacted directly via email at [email protected]”

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/84865/21.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

