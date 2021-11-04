We will not quit efforts to end the occupation and reunify our country, as Turkey continues militarising its foreign policy and follows a neo-Ottoman agenda aiming to obtain a hegemonic role in the Eastern Mediterranean and the wider Middle East region, Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides has said.



Addressing an event for the presentation of a book and a street naming ceremony for Lieutenant General Nicolaos Katounta, in Larnaca, Christodoulides said that as the occupation of a large part of our country’s territory continues, in violation of every aspect of the international and EU law “lately we are witnessing an unprecedented revisionist Turkey which continues through the militarisation of its foreign policy with a neo-Ottoman agenda to attain a hegemonic role in the Eastern Mediterranean and the wider region of the Middle East.”



“Despite the difficulties, the letdowns and discriminatory approaches, we will not quit efforts to end the occupation and reunify our country on the basis of the agreed framework for the solution of the Cyprus problem,” he said.



Christodoulides added “we have a duty and an obligation to all those who sacrificed their lives to do everything possible with seriousness and consistency and within the context of an assertive realism to achieve this aim.”



Katounta, a special forces company commander, lost his life during the 1974 Turkish invasion, which lead to the occupation of Cyprus’ northern third. He was promoted to Lieutenant General posthumous in 2008.



Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Turkish troops invaded and occupied the island`s northern third. Numerous rounds of talks under UN aegis to reunite the island under a federal roof failed to yield results.