Xendos Nicolas

(from Patriki, Cyprus)

25.9.1946 – 06.11.21

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather Xendos Nicola on the 6th November 2021, aged 75. He leaves behind his beloved wife Gina, his two daughters Yiota and Maria, their husbands Savva and Phil, four grandchildren, three brothers, Nicola, Andriko and Fouli and lots of family and friends. The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 8th December 2021 at 10.00am at the Greek Orthodox Church of St Mary’s, 21 Trinity Rd, Wood Green London N22 8LB. The funeral will be at Edmonton Cemetery Church St. London N9 9HP at 12.00pm. The wake will follow at Babinondas Restaurant, 598 Green Lanes, London N13 5RY. Flowers are welcome, however a collection box for the North London Hospice will be available at the church for those wishing

to make a donation. He leaves a great hole in our hearts.

Αυξέντιος (Ξέντος) Νικόλα

(από Πατρίκι, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας συζύγου, πατέρα και παππού Ξέντου Νικόλα (Πιζιννά) στις 6 Νοεμβρίου 2021, σε ηλικία 75 ετών. Αφήνει πίσω την αγαπημένη του σύζυγο Γεωργία, τις 2 κόρες του Γιώτα και Μαρία, τους συζύγους τους Σάββα και Φιλ, 4 εγγόνια, 3 αδέρφια, τον Νικόλα, τον Αντρίκο και τον Φουλί, συγγενείς και φίλους. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί την Τετάρτη 8 Δεκεμβρίου 2021 στις 10.00 π.μ. στην εκκλησία της Παναγιάς, 21 Trinity Rd, Wood Green London N22 8LB και η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του Edmonton Cemetery Church St. London N9 9HP στις 12.00 μ.μ. Η παρηγοριά θα πραγματοποιηθεί στο Babinondas Restaurant, 598 Green Lanes, London N13 5RY. Τα λουλούδια είναι ευπρόσδεκτα, ωστόσο ένα κουτί εισφοράς για το North London Hospice θα είναι διαθέσιμο στην εκκλησία για όσους επιθυμούν να κάνουν δωρεά. Η απουσία του θα είναι αισθητή στις καρδίες μας.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

