Skevoulla Savva

(from Meniko, Cyprus)

28.10.1954 – 26.10.2021

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved mother Skevoulla Savva who passed away on Tuesday 26th October 2021, aged 66. Skevoulla was born in Meniko, Cyprus and was a devoted wife and mother who leaves behind her three sons Marios, Demetrios, and Yiannaki. She was also a cherished sister, auntie, and friend and will be sorely missed by so many. The funeral will take place at St Demetrios Church, Logan Road, London N9 0LPon Wednesday 1st December at 9.30 am. The burial will take place at Chingford Mount Cemetery, Old Church Road, London E4 6ST at 11.30 am. Due to Covid, there will not be a wake. Instead, a small ceremony will be held at the cemetery.

Σκευούλα Σάββα

(από Μένοικο, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας μητέρας Σκευούλας Σάββα που έφυγε από τη ζωή την Τρίτη 26 Οκτωβρίου 2021, σε ηλικία 66 ετών. Ήταν μια αφοσιωμένη σύζυγος και μητέρα που αφήνει πίσω τους τρεις γιους της Μάριο, Δημήτρη και Γιαννάκη. Ήταν επίσης μια αγαπημένη αδερφή, θεία και φίλη και θα λείψει πολύ από όλους όσοi τη γνώριζαν.Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί στην εκκλησία του Αγίου Δημητρίου, Logan Road, London N9 0LP την Τετάρτη 1η Δεκεμβρίου στις 9.30 π.μ. Η ταφή θα γίνει στο κοιμητήριο του Chingford Mount, Old Church Road, London E4 6ST στις 11.30 π.μ. Λόγω Covid-19, θα πραγματοποιηθεί μια μικρή τελετή στο κοιμητήριο και θα δοθεί η παρηγοριά.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family