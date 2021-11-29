Panayiotis Louis

‘Buddy’

(from Xylotymbou, Cyprus)

16.07.1953 – 11.11.2021

It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our most wonderful husband, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, grandfather, cousin, godfather and friend Panayiotis Louis ‘Buddy’. He leaves behind his wife Maria, his siblings Doroulla, Niko, George & Xristalla, brother-in-law’s Chris, Mamas & Michael, sister-in-law Panayiota, nieces, nephews, godchildren, cousins & many other family & friends. Panayiotis was the kindest, generous and thoughtful person you could ever meet with the greatest sense of humour and he would go above & beyond for everybody. We will forever miss him & he will live on in our hearts always. The funeral will be held on the 10.12.2021 at 12 Noon at the Twelve Apostles Church, AL9 6NG & can be viewed live at 12apostles.co.uk The burial will follow at New Southgate Cemetery, N11 1JJ and the wake will be held at the Ariana Banqueting Hall, N11 1GN. Instead of flowers for those who wish, the family would prefer donations for the British Lung Foundation blf.org.uk

Παναγιώτης Λούη ‘Buddy’

(από Ξυλοτύμπου, Κύπρος)

Με βαριά καρδιά ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του πολυαγαπημένου μας συζύγου, αδελφού, γαμπρού, θείου, παππού, ξαδέρφου, νονού και φίλου μας Παναγιώτη Λούη «Buddy». Αφήνει πίσω τη σύζυγό του Μαρία, τα αδέρφια του Δωρούλλα, Νίκο, Γιώργο και Χριστάλλα, γαμπροί Κρις, Mamas και Μιχάλης, νύφη Παναγιώτα, ανίψια, ανιψιούς, βαφτιστήρια, ξαδέρφια, συγγενείς και φίλους. Ο Παναγιώτης ήταν ο πιο ευγενικός, γενναιόδωρος και στοχαστικός άνθρωπος που θα μπορούσες να γνωρίσεις ποτέ, με τη μεγαλύτερη αίσθηση του χιούμορ και θα έκανε τα πάντα για όλους. Θα μας λείψει για πάντα και θα ζει πάντα στις καρδιές μας. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί στις 10 Δεκεμβρίου στις 12 το μεσημέρι στην εκκλησία των Δώδεκα Αποστόλων, AL9 6NG και μπορείτε να την παρακολουθήσετε online στο 12apostles.co.uk θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate Cemetery,

N11 1JJ. Η παρηγοριά θα πραγματοποιηθεί στο Ariana Banqueting Hall, N11 1GN. Αντί για λουλούδια για όσους το επιθυμούν, η οικογένεια θα προτιμούσε δωρεές για το British Lung Foundation blf.org.uk

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family