Panayiota Christodoulou Toouli

(from Rizokarpasso, Cyprus)

25.03.1932 – 04.11.2021

﻿It is with great sadness that we announce that our beloved mother, grandmother and friend Panayiota Christodoulou Toouli has passed away at the age of 89. She has been reunited with her dear husband Christodoulos after 6 months apart. She leaves behind her children Katina and Andrew, and her grandchildren Alexandra, John, Christian and Gabriel. She was born in Rizokarpasso, Cyprus, and moved to the UK 70 years ago. She and Christodoulos were married on 21 May 1955. She adored her husband, her children and her grandchildren, as well as her other relatives and friends. She really enjoyed gardening and always kept an immaculate home. Before she retired, she had initially been a seamstress and then a restaurateur. Her funeral will take place on Monday 15 November 2021 at 9am at The Twelve Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, Kentish Lane, Brookmans Park, Hatfield, AL9 6NG. Her burial will take place at 11am New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, London, N11 1JJ.

May her memory be eternal

Παναγιώτα Χριστοδούλου Τούλη

(από το Ριζοκάρπασο, Κύπρος)

﻿ ﻿Με μεγάλη μας λύπη ανακοινώνουμε ότι η αγαπημένη μας μητέρα, γιαγιά και φίλη Παναγιώτα Χριστοδούλου Τοουλή έφυγε από τη ζωή σε ηλικία 89 ετών. Θα βρεθεί κοντά στον αγαπημένο της σύζυγο Χριστόδουλο μετά από 6 μήνες χωρισμού. Αφήνει πίσω τα παιδιά της Κατίνα και Ανδρέα και τα εγγόνια της Αλεξάνδρα, Γιάννη, Κρίστιαν και Γκάμπριελ. Γεννήθηκε στο Ριζοκάρπασο της Κύπρου και μετακόμισε στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο πριν από 70 χρόνια. Παντρεύτηκαν με τον Χριστόδουλο στις 21 Μαΐου 1955.

Λάτρευε τον άντρα της, τα παιδιά της και τα εγγόνια της, τους συγγενείς και τους φίλους της. Της άρεσε πολύ η κηπουρική και διατηρούσε πάντα ένα περιποιημένο σπίτι. Πριν συνταξιοδοτηθεί, ήταν αρχικά μοδίστρα και στη συνέχεια εστιάτορας. Η κηδεία της θα τελεσθεί τη Δευτέρα 15 Νοεμβρίου 2021 στις 9 π.μ. στην Ελληνική Ορθόδοξη Εκκλησία των Δώδεκα Αποστόλων στο Kentish Lane, Brookmans Park, Hatfield, AL9 6NG. Η ταφή της θα γίνει στις 11 π.μ. στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, Λονδίνο, N11 1JJ.

Αιωνία της η μνήμη

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family