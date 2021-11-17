Nitsa T Vassiliou

(from Morphou Cyprus)

14.01.1934 – 02.11.2021

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of a beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother on Tuesday 2nd November 2021, aged 87. She leaves behind, her two Son’s Alexandros and Vassos, Daughter in Laws’s Bobbie & Joanna, 4 grandchildren, Theo, Sotiris, Anthony and Anna, plus 3 Great grandchildren, Jo Jo, Zacharias, and Christos.

The funeral service will take place at St Michael & the Holy Cross, Golders Green Rd London NW11 8HL, at 11.30am Friday 26th November. The burial will take place at the Kensal Green Cemetery, Harrow Rd London NW10 at 1.30pm. Due to corona virus there will not be a Wake, instead there will be a small ceremony at the Cemetery.

Νίτσα Τ Βασιλείου

(από Μόρφου, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη λύπη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας μητέρας, γιαγιάς και προγιαγιάς Νίτσα Τ Βασιλείου την Τρίτη 2 Νοέμβριου 2021, σε ηλικία 87 ετών.

Αφήνει πίσω τους δύο γιους της Αλέξανδρο και Βάσο, νύφες Bobbie, Ιωάννα, 4 εγγόνια, Θεόδωρος Σωτήρης, Αντώνης και Άννα, 3 δισέγγονα, Ιωάννα, Ζαχαρίας και Χρήστος. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί στον Ιερό Ναό Τίμιου Σταυρού και Αρχαγγέλου Μιχαήλ, Golders Green Rd London NW11 8HL στις 11.30 π.μ. την Παρασκευή 26 Νοέμβριος. Η ταφή θα γίνει στο κοιμητήριο του Kensal Green Cemetery, Harrow Rd London NW10 στις 1:30 μ.μ. Λόγω του κορωνοϊού δεν θα υπάρξει παρηγοριά αλλά μια μικρή τελετή στο κοιμητήριο.

