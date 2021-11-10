Loizos Papapavlou

﻿02.03.1926 – 05.10.2021

﻿It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved father, Loizos Papapavlou on 5 October 2021. He leaves his children, Kristina, Pavlo and Marina, son-in-law Andreas, grandchildren Savvas and Kleo, Louisa, Louis and Thea, and great-grandchildren Marie and Andreas. Loizos was born in Davlos on 2 March 1926. He married his beloved wife, Theodora, in 1952 and soon after they left Cyprus to come to London where they remained for the rest of their lives Loizos was a devoted husband and father and he will be greatly missed. For many years he enjoyed being a Psaltis at the Greek Orthodox Church of St Nectarios, 19 Wycliffe Road, London SW11 5QR where his funeral service will take place on Monday, 15 November 2021 at 11.30am. The burial will be at Camberwell New Cemetery, Brenchley Gardens, London SE23 3RD at 1.30pm. A wake will follow at the church hall of St Mary’s Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 305 Camberwell New Road, London SE5 0TF. A collection box will be available at the Church with any donations being divided between St Nectarios and St Mary’s Churches.

Λοΐζος Παπαπαύλου

﻿﻿Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας πατέρα Λοΐζου Παπαπαύλου στις 5 Οκτωβρίου 2021. Αφήνει πίσω τα παιδιά του Χριστίνα, Παύλο και Μαρίνα, τον γαμπρό του Ανδρέα, τα εγγόνια του Σάββα, Κλέο, Λουίζα, Λούη, Θέα και τα δισέγγονα του Μαρί και Ανδρέα. Ο Λοΐζος γεννήθηκε στον Δαυλό στις 2 Μαρτίου 1926. Παντρεύτηκε την αγαπημένη του σύζυγο Θεοδώρα το 1952 και αμέσως μετά έφυγαν από την Κύπρο για να έρθουν στο Λονδίνο, όπου έμειναν για το υπόλοιπο της ζωής τους. Ο Λοΐζος ήταν αφοσιωμένος σύζυγος και πατέρας και θα μας λείψει πολύ. Για πολλά χρόνια ήταν Ψάλτης στην Ελληνική Ορθόδοξη Εκκλησία του Αγίου Νεκταρίου,19 Wycliffe Road, London SW11 5QR. Εκεί θα τελεσθεί και η κηδεία του τη Δευτέρα 15 Νοεμβρίου 2021 στις 11.30 π.μ. Η ταφή θα γίνει στο κοιμητήριο του Camberwell New Cemetery, Brenchley Gardens, London SE23 3RD στις 1.30 μ.μ. Θα ακολουθήσει η παρηγοριά στην αίθουσα του ελληνορθόδοξου καθεδρικού ναού της Παναγίας, 305 Camberwell New Road, Λονδίνο SE5 0TF. Ένα κουτί για εισφορές θα είναι διαθέσιμο στην εκκλησία όπου οι εισφορές αυτές θα μοιραστούν μεταξύ των εκκλησιών του Αγίου Νεκταρίου και της Παναγίας.

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family

