Kyriakos Evagora

(from Ayios Sergios, Famagusta Cyprus)

22.02.1931 08.11.2021

It is with great sadness we announce the death of Kyriakos Evagora who passed away on 8 November 2021, aged 91. He leaves behind his beloved wife Maria, 2 daughters Despina and Eleni, sons-in-law George and Alexandros, grandson Stephano many relatives and friends. The funeral will take place on Friday 10th December at 10am at St. Mary’s Church, 21 Trinity Road, Wood Green N22 8LB and the burial at New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, New Southgate London N11 1JJ. Instead of flowers there will be a donation box for Alzheimer’s Charity. Due to COVID-19 the wake will be held at the cemetery.

Κυριάκος Ευαγόρα

(από τον Άγιο Σέργιο Αμμοχώστου Κύπρου)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του Κυριάκου Ευαγόρα ο οποίος απεβίωσε στις 21 Νοεμβρίου 2021, σε ηλικία 91 ετών. Αφήνει πίσω την αγαπημένη του σύζυγό Μαρία, 2 κόρες Δέσποινα και Ελένη, γαμπρούς Γιώργο και Αλέξανδρο, εγγονός Στέφανος πολλούς συγγενείς και φίλους. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί την Παρασκευή 10 Δεκεμβρίου στις 10πμ, στην εκκλησία της Παναγιάς, 21 Trinity Road, Wood Green N22 8LB και η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του

New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, London N11 1JJ. Αντί για λουλούδια θα υπάρχει ένα κουτί δωρεών με όλα τα έσοδα να διατίθενται στο φιλανθρωπικό ίδρυμα Alzheimer’s Charity. Λόγω του COVID-19 η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στο κοιμητήριο.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family