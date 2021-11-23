Kyriacou Hajivassili

(from Vasili, Cyprus)

02.01.1927 – 03.11.2021

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved sister, aunty, and godmother Kyriacou Hajivassili. She passed away peacefully on the 3rd November 2021 aged 94. Kyriacou came to the UK in 1954 and for over 60 years was a close member of her local community and church. She was married to Modestos for 40 years until his passing in 2007. She leaves behind her siblings Fountzou, Andreas and Themos plus 15 nieces and nephews.

Her funeral will be held at St John the Baptist Church, Wightman Road, London N8 0LY on 6th December 2021 at 12.30. The burial will take place at 2pm at New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, London N11 1JJ. The wake to follow at the cemetery. Flowers are welcome. Donations will also be gratefully received using the donations box at the church which will be donated to the Alzheimer’s Society. Rest in peace Kyriacou. Your will be dearly missed.

Κυριακού Χατζηβασίλη

(από Βασίλι, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη μας θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας αδερφής, θείας και νονάς Κυριακού Χατζηβασίλη. Απεβίωσε ειρηνικά στις 3 Νοεμβρίου 2021 σε ηλικία 94 ετών. Η Κυριακού ήρθε στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο το 1954 και για περισσότερα από 60 χρόνια ήταν στενό μέλος της τοπικής κοινότητας και της εκκλησίας της. Ήταν παντρεμένη με τον Modesto για 40 χρόνια μέχρι τον θάνατό του το 2007. Αφήνει πίσω τα αδέρφια της Φούντζου, Ανδρέα και Θέμο και 15 ανίψια και ανιψιούς.

Η κηδεία της θα γίνει στην εκκλησία του Αγίου Ιωάννη του Βαπτιστή, Wightman Road, London N8 0LY στις 6 Δεκεμβρίου 2021 στις 12.30. Η ταφή θα γίνει στις 14:00μμ στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate, Brunswick Park Road, London N11 1JJ. Ακολουθεί η αφύπνιση στο κοιμητήριο. Τα λουλούδια είναι ευπρόσδεκτα. Οι δωρεές θα ληφθούν επίσης με ευγνωμοσύνη χρησιμοποιώντας το κουτί δωρεών στην εκκλησία που θα δωριστεί στην Εταιρεία Αλτσχάιμερ. Αναπαύσου εν ειρήνη Κυριακού. Θα μας λείψεις πολύ.

