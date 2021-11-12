It is with broken hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved father and bappou, Kyriacos (Ricky, Charlie) Ktori of Akanthou on 19th October 2021

Kyriacos came to the UK in 1954, settling in London’s Soho as a master tailor. Handsome, determined, hardworking and charming, he met and married his beautiful (late) wife, Sotira.

A friend to all and a source of strength and unconditional love to his family. His children, Angela and Eleni, son-in-law, Christopher and grandchildren Frederick and Rosalie will continue his legacy of love and kindness. His funeral service will take place on Tuesday 23rd November at 10.30am at the church of Agios Ioannis, Wightman Road, London N8 OLY.

He will be laid to rest at 1pm at New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Rd, London N11 1JJ. Due to high numbers of Covid infections, we will be taking additional precautions.

The family requests that instead of floral tributes, donations to Kyriacos’ favoured charity be made via this link:

Ricky’s heart

The family is putting together a book of remembrance. Comments, memories and stories are invited from anyone who knew Kyriacos and will be very gratefully received by his daughter, Eleni: [email protected]