John (Yiannis) Avraam

(from Islington)

20.12.1958 – 25.10.2021

﻿It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of John (Yiannis) Avraam on Monday 25 October at the age of 62. John leaves behind his Sister Androulla, brother Peter, son-in-law Keith and niece Joanna. The funeral will take place at St Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 2 Logan Rd, London N9 0LP on Friday 19th October at 10am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.

John (Γιάννη) Αβραάμ

(από το Islington)

﻿Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του John (Γιάννη) Αβραάμ τη Δευτέρα 25 Οκτωβρίου σε ηλικία 62 ετών. Ο Γιάννης αφήνει πίσω την αδελφή του Ανδρούλλα, τον αδελφό του Πέτρο, τον γαμπρό του Κιθ και την ανιψιά του Ιωάννα. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί στην Ελληνική Ορθόδοξη Εκκλησία του Αγίου Δημητρίου, 2 Logan Rd, London N9 0LP την

Παρασκευή 19 Οκτωβρίου στις 10 π.μ. Καλούνται συγγενείς και φίλοι να παρευρεθούν.

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family