John (Yiannis) Avraam
(from Islington)
20.12.1958 – 25.10.2021
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of John (Yiannis) Avraam on Monday 25 October at the age of 62. John leaves behind his Sister Androulla, brother Peter, son-in-law Keith and niece Joanna. The funeral will take place at St Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 2 Logan Rd, London N9 0LP on Friday 19th October at 10am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
John (Γιάννη) Αβραάμ
(από το Islington)
Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του John (Γιάννη) Αβραάμ τη Δευτέρα 25 Οκτωβρίου σε ηλικία 62 ετών. Ο Γιάννης αφήνει πίσω την αδελφή του Ανδρούλλα, τον αδελφό του Πέτρο, τον γαμπρό του Κιθ και την ανιψιά του Ιωάννα. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί στην Ελληνική Ορθόδοξη Εκκλησία του Αγίου Δημητρίου, 2 Logan Rd, London N9 0LP την
Παρασκευή 19 Οκτωβρίου στις 10 π.μ. Καλούνται συγγενείς και φίλοι να παρευρεθούν.
Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family