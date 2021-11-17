Death announcement – Funeral

Iacovos Larkou

(from Karmi, Kyrenia, Cyprus)

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather Iacovos Larkou on Saturday 6th November 2021,

at the age of 83. He leaves behind his wife Dora, four sons Andrew, Lakis, Mario and Athos, three daughters-in-law Androulla, Era and Victoria, eight grandchildren

and one great grandson. Our lives will never be the same without you. You will be greatly missed but never forgotten. The funeral will take place on Tuesday 7th December 2021, at 12:30pm, at St. Mary’s Church, Trinity Rd, N22 8LB followed by the burial at Edmonton cemetery, Church St, N9 9HP with the wake thereafter at St. Barnabas Church Hall,

Finsbury Rd, N22 8PA (around the corner from St. Mary’s Church). There will be a collection box on the day for The North London Hospice and Cancer Research UK for those wishing to donate or flowers to be sent (by Monday the 6th December 2021) to Demetriou & English funeral directors, 131-133 Myddleton Road, Wood Green, London, N22 8NG Tel: 020 8889 9888.

Γιακουμής Λάρκου

(από Κάρμι, Κερύνεια, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας Συζύγου, Πατέρα, Παππού και Προπάππου Γιακουμή Λάρκου το Σάββατο 6 Νοεμβρίου 2021, σε ηλικία 83 ετών. Αφήνει πίσω τη σύζυγό του Δώρα, τέσσερις γιους τον Ανδρέα, τον Λάκη, τον Μάριο και τον Άθω, τρεις νύφες την Ανδρούλλα, την Έρα και την Βικτώρια, οκτώ εγγόνια και έναν δισέγγονο. Η ζωή μας δεν θα είναι ποτέ ίδια χωρίς εσένα. Θα μας λείψεις πολύ και δεν θα ξεχαστείς ποτέ. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί την Τρίτη 7 Δεκεμβρίου 2021 στις 12:30 μ.μ. στην εκκλησία της Παναγιάς στο Trinity Rd, N22 8LB και η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του Edmonton Cemetery, Church St, N9 9HP και στη συνέχεια στο St. Barnabas Church Hall, Finsbury Rd, N22 8PA (κοντά στην εκκλησία της Παναγιάς). Θα υπάρχει ένα κουτί δωρεών την ημέρα της κηδείας για το The North London Hospice and Cancer Research UK για όσους επιθυμούν να συνεισφέρουν ή επιθυμούν να στείλουν λουλούδια (μέχρι τη Δευτέρα 6 Δεκεμβρίου 2021) να επικοινωνήσουν με τα γραφεία κηδειών Demetriou & English, 131-133 Myddleton Road, Wood Green, London, N22 8NG Τηλ: 020 8889 9888.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family