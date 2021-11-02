George Christofi

(from Flamoudi, Cyprus)

17.02.1946 – 11.10.2021

It is with great sadness to announce the passing of George Christofi on Monday 11 October 2021, at the age of 75. He leaves behind his loving partner, his sons Panicos and Chris, daughter Maria, 2 daughter-in-law’s, 1 son-in-law and 6 grandchildren. He was also very loved by his 3 brothers Andrea’s, Sotiris and Peter and all his nieces and nephews. The funeral will take place on Monday 8th November 2021, at 13.00pm at St Laurence’s church Scalby, Scarborough YO13 0QU. He will forever be in our hearts. May his memory be eternal!

Γιώργος Χριστοφής

(από Φλαμούδι, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του Γιώργου Χριστοφή τη

Δευτέρα 11 Οκτωβρίου 2021, σε ηλικία 75 ετών. Αφήνει πίσω του την αγαπημένη του σύντροφο Παυλίνα, τους γιους του Πανίκο και Κρις, την κόρη του Μαρία, 2 νύφες,

1 γαμπρό,6 εγγόνια και 2 δισέγγονα.

Τον αγαπούσαν επίσης πολύ τα 3 αδέρφια του Αντρέας, Σωτήρης, Πέτρος και όλα τα ανίψια του. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί τη Δευτέρα 8 Νοεμβρίου 2021, στη 13.00 μ.μ. στην

εκκλησία του St Laurence Scalby, Scarborough YO13 0QU. Θα είσαι για πάντα στις καρδιές μας. Αιωνία σου η μνήμη!

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family