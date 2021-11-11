Despina Komodromou

(from Akanthou, Cyprus)

18.01.1939 – 26.10.2021

﻿It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Despina Komodromou on Tuesday 26 November 2021. She leaves behind her husband Christos, daughter Chrissi and lots of family and friends. The funeral will take place on Tuesday 23rd November at 12pm,

at St Charalambos Church, Lower Harpenden Road, East Hyde LU2 9OS and the burial on Thursday 25th November at 12pm, at Hele Road Cemetery, Hele Road, Torquay TQ2 7QG.

Any flowers to be sent to Demetriou and English alternatively donations

can be made to The British Heart Foundation and The Stroke Foundation using the links below: https://www.just giving.com/britishheartfoundation

https://www.stroke.org.uk/donate/given-memory

We will be arranging a minibus to pick people on the day from Demetriou and English. Could you please contact Chrissi (07740 656803 ) or Maro (07903 948556 ) by Wednesday 17th November if you wish to book a seat on the minibus.

Δέσποινα Κωμοδρόμου

(από την Ακάνθου, Κύπρος)

﻿Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της Δέσποινας Κωμοδρόμου την Τρίτη 26 Νοεμβρίου 2021. Αφήνει πίσω τον σύζυγό της Χρήστο, την κόρη της Χρυσή και πολλούς συγγενείς και φίλους. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί την Τρίτη 23 Νοεμβρίου στις 12 μ.μ., στην εκκλησία του Αγίου Χαραλάμπους στο Lower Harpenden Road, East Hyde LU2 9OS

και η ταφή θα γίνει την Πέμπτη 25 Νοεμβρίου στις 12 μ.μ., στο Hele Road Cemetery, Hele Road, Torquay TQ2 7QG. Τα λουλούδια να σταλούν στα γραφεία κηδειών Demetriou & English . Εναλλακτικά μπορούν να γίνουν δωρεές στο The British Heart Foundation και στο The Stroke Foundation αναζητώντας τους παρακάτω συνδέσμους: https://www.justgiving.com/britishheartfoundation

https://www.stroke.org.uk/donate/given-memory Θα κανονίσουμε ένα μίνι λεωφορείο για να πάρει άτομα από το γραφείο του Demetriou and English. Μπορείτε να επικοινωνήσετε με τη Χρυσή (07740 656803 ) ή τη Μάρω (07903 948556 ) μέχρι την Τετάρτη 17 Νοεμβρίου εάν επιθυμείτε να κλείσετε θέση στο μίνι λεωφορείο

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family

