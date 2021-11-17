Artemis Kyriacou

(from Kato Pyrgos, Nicosia, Cyprus)

04.10.1933 – 01.11.2021

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved mother, Artemis Kyriacou, who tragically passed away on 1st November 2021, at the age of 88.

Artemis was a wonderful, kind, gentle, and loving mother, grandmother and auntie, and leaves behind her children Maria, Rita and Andreas, daughter-in-law Sue, grandchildren Jessica, Emma, Lucy and Hali, her sisters Androulla and Ioanna, brother Nikos, in-laws in Wales, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, many nieces and nephews in England, Cyprus and New York. Artemis welcomed everyone and was loved by all who knew her. She will be missed and never forgotten. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, 1st December 2021, at 12 noon at St Mary’s Church, Trinity Road, London N22 8LB. The Burial will then take place at Edmonton Cemetery, Church Street, N9 9HP, followed by the Wake at St Barnabas Church Hall, Finsbury Road (off Trinity Road), London N22 8PA where we will celebrate the life of

Artemis Kyriacou. We, Artemis’ children, loved our mother very much. She spread so much joy in so many people’s lives. We will cherish our memories of her, the time we were able to spend with her and we will always miss her. May you Rest in Peace, Mama! Flowers welcome and please send to the funeral directors, Demetriou & English, 131-133 Myddleton Rd, London N22 8NG between 9am and 5pm on Tuesday 30 November 2021.

Άρτεμις Κυριάκου

(από Κάτω Πύργο Λευκωσίας Κύπρου)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας μητέρας, Άρτεμις Κυριάκου, η οποία έφυγε από τη ζωή την 1η Νοεμβρίου του 2021 σε ηλικία 88 ετών.

Η Άρτεμις ήταν μια υπέροχη, καλόκαρδη, ευγενική και στοργική μητέρα, γιαγιά και θεία. Αφήνει πίσω τα παιδιά της Μαρία, Ρίτα και Ανδρέα, τη νύφη της Σου, τα εγγόνια της Τζέσικα, Έμμα, Λούσι και Χάλη, τις αδερφές της Ανδρούλλα και Ιωάννα, τον αδελφό της Νίκο, πεθερικά στην Ουαλία, κουνιάδοι, κουνιάδες, πολλά ανίψια και ανιψιές

στην Αγγλία, την Κύπρο και τη Νέα Υόρκη. Η Άρτεμις ήταν καλοσυνάτη προς τους πάντες και την αγαπούσαν όλοι όσοι τη γνώριζαν. Θα μας λείψει πολύ και δεν θα ξεχαστεί ποτέ.

Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί την Τετάρτη, 1 Δεκεμβρίου 2021, στις 12 το μεσημέρι στην εκκλησία της Παναγιάς στο Trinity Road, London N22 8LB. Στη συνέχεια η ταφή θα γίνει στο κοιμητήριο του Edmonton Cemetery, Church Street, N9 9HP, και θα ακολουθήσει η παρηγοριά στο St Barnabas Church Hall, Finsbury Road (off Trinity Road), London N22 8PA όπου θα τιμήσουμε τη ζωή της Άρτεμις Κυριάκου. Εμείς, τα παιδιά της Άρτεμις, αγαπούσαμε πολύ τη μητέρα μας. Σκόρπισε τόση χαρά στις ζωές τόσων ανθρώπων. Θα αγαπάμε τις αναμνήσεις μας μαζί της, τον χρόνο που μπορέσαμε να περάσουμε μαζί της και θα μας λείπει για πάντα.

Αιωνία σου η μνήμη. Τα λουλούδια είναι ευπρόσδεκτα και παρακαλούμε να τα στείλετε στους υπεύθυνους κηδειών, Demetriou & English, 131-133 Myddleton Rd, London N22 8NG μεταξύ 9 π.μ. και 5 μ.μ. την Τρίτη 30 Νοεμβρίου 2021.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family